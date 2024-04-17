Gandey’s circus is up and running this week despite some last minute drama.
Hailed as the ‘Hollywood Spectacular’ the circus has pitched up at Noble’s Park with the first show taking place this Thursday (April 18).
Binky Beaumont, tour director at Gandey’s World Class Productions, has promised it will be a brand new show with the flying trapeze performing for the first time. But he also explained it hadn’t all gone to plan this week.
Binky said: ‘While getting on the afternoon ferry on Monday the vehicle carrying the big tent suffered some damage which meant it missed the sailing. Thankfully, the Steam Packet managed to get us on the overnight ferry but that put us back 12 hours.
‘We had to fly over some extra crew but we are back on schedule now. We lose a day on the ferry travelling to the island but we love coming here and have done it for 40 years. We love coming here and it is a highlight of the tour.
‘We have a brand new show with Joel returning as Ring Master and there is also a welcome return for the most famous clown in the UK Bippo. We also have the flying trapeze for the first time and the Wheel of Death.’
Also, performing will be gravity-defying roller-skating, edge-of-your-seat feats on the Double Space Wheel and the adrenaline-fueled Motorbikes in the Globe.
This year’s show will be a full-scale production featuring dazzling choreography and show-stopping numbers that rival the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.
‘We are the benchmark which is why the Isle of Man Arts Council support us,’ Binky said.
’We have been going for more than 130 years.
‘Gandeys have been bringing shows to the Isle of Man since the 1980s. We play to thousands of people each visit.’
The company is an entertainment giant, encompassing not just the circus but a number of other world-class productions including the Chinese State Circus, Cirque Surreal and Spirit of the Horse, some of which have also visited the Isle of Man.
The circus has a brand new cast for 2024 featuring acts from their shows from all around the world.
Binky explained: ‘At the height of the season we employ nearly 400 people in several large productions across the world playing to an audience of up to 50,000 each week in total.
‘It takes a huge operation to get these shows ready and put them on: from the choreography and rehearsals, to the transport logistics, marketing and administration. People don’t realise the work that goes on behind the scenes it’s a big operation.’
Gandey’s Circus performances on the island have been supporting Hospice Isle of Man for many years: when people book tickets there is the option on the site to make a small donation to Hospice, who also do a bucket collection at each show.
You can visit www.quaytickets.com/gandeys and pick the Isle of Man dates to buy tickets.