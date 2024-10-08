A local author and former Isle of Man Newspapers journalist has submitted her fifth book for publication.
Joanne Clague worked for 30 years in print, radio and broadcast journalism in the island before turning to novel writing, and currently lives in Laxey with her family.
Her first book, ‘The Ragged Valley’, was released in June 2022 after being snapped up by publishers Canelo, and two further books - ‘The Girl At Change Alley’ and ‘The Watchman’s Widow’ - soon formed part of a three-book series.
Joanne’s next three-book series debuted with ‘The House of Hope’, which was released in August this year.
Talking about the book, Joanne said: ‘The House of Hope is set in 1888 and is about the stories of three women - the warden of the House of Help for Friendless Girls, the housekeeper and a mysterious new arrival who has come seeking refuge.
‘The House of Help for Friendless Girls actually existed in Paradise Square in Sheffield, which is where all my sagas are set, and went on to help girls and women for more than 100 years. I came across it while researching an earlier novel and it stuck in my mind. All the characters in this series are fictitious but the house was real.
‘I hung the first three book series off a major catastrophe that took place in Sheffield in 1864, when a reservoir burst its banks and swept through the town. Then I picked characters I had created for “The Ragged Valley” to continue on with their own stories in books two and three.
‘I suppose this new series is more grounded, in a way, as the focus remains around a single institution. All the stories in this trilogy, and the various locations and situations I put my characters in, revolve around this house in Paradise Square.’
The second book in the new series has been handed over to Joanne’s editor and is scheduled to be published in March 2025, while work has also begun on the third book which has a November 2025 prospective release date.
Asked how long it takes to complete a novel, Joanne said: ‘It probably takes me about six months for the actual writing, but there's always a few months' thinking and plotting time ahead of that.
‘I start writing once I've got the beginning, middle and conclusion to the story in mind, but sometimes the characters take me off in another direction which can be annoying. I also do most of my research before I begin writing.
‘I always wanted to be a writer, even during my time as a journalist. I knew from a very young age I wanted to do something where I could write, but I had to earn a living so the fiction writing came second. Now that's switched, and I feel lucky to have been able to do both.’
All four of Joanne’s novels to date can be found in the Bridge Bookshops in Ramsey and Port Erin, while WHSmith stocks the original trilogy and Waterstones sells ‘The House of Hope’.
All four novels are also available to buy online, and for more information you can visit https://joanneclague.com/