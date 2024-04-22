The sound of trombones, tubas and trumpets will soon by resonating through the streets of Laxey.
Now in its seventh year, the Great Laxey Brass Band Festival returns to the village during the next the May Bank Holiday weekend.
The event on Sunday, May 5, takes place from 1pm and will see six of the Island’s premier brass bands will be converging on Laxey to play. They will be rotating in three outdoor locations – outside The Mines Tavern, in the Glen Gardens Pavilion and in the Village Square.
But it will not be all about the brass bands and there will be lots for the kids to do with children’s entertainers, bouncy castles, etc, alongside the music.
In addition, this year the festival will benefit from the presence of the Manx Craft Guild in the Working Men's Institute.
Garff commissioner Marinda Fargher is really looking forward to the event and believes it have become a very important event in the village calendar.
She said: ‘This is the seventh edition of the event and it has become a very popular musical and visual spectacle, with the wonderful sounds of the bands reverberating around the village. It will make for another really excellent day out in Laxey.’
The island has a thriving brass band music tradition that continues to flourish and strengthen and, this year, the village will be host to six bands with Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band, Douglas Town Band, Manx Concert Brass & Youth Band, Ramsey Town Band, Rushen Silver Band and Onchan Silver Band all performing.
All the bands will play in the open with the intention being to get the vibrant sounds of brass resonating through the village for the duration of the afternoon.
It’s a chance to spend an afternoon in Laxey sampling some great music as well as giving the kids plenty to do. There will be plenty of refreshments available at the numerous café and public house locations in the village.
A visit down to Old Laxey after the music has finished will also give opportunity to visit the Beach Stop Café, the Shed for refreshments, or for a meal at La Mona Lisa or at the refurbished Shore Hotel.