The latest Arts Society Isle of Man lecture will focus on the life of Viking women.
The event will take place at the Manx Museum on Tuesday, December 10 with the lecture entitled ‘Viking Women on the Isle of Man’ delivered by Fenella Bazin.
The 1982 archaeological dig at Peel Cathedral revealed groundbreaking insights into the lives of Viking women. Archaeologists uncovered a Viking silver hoard and, most notably, the tomb of a woman now known as the "Pagan Lady."
A spokeswoman for the Arts Society Isle of Man said: ‘Her grave contained a variety of domestic items, including a roasting spit, shears, a knife in a sheath, and a comb, reflecting the daily life and status of Viking women.
‘The tomb also held an elaborate necklace made from glass beads, some identified as recycled Roman glass, signifying a blend of influences.
‘The Pagan Lady’s burial raised questions, as she was interred in a Christian cemetery, wearing Celtic attire but surrounded by Viking grave goods, symbolizing a cultural fusion that remains mysterious.’
Viking women held an esteemed and active role in their communities, particularly on the Isle of Man.
Fenella will explore how the husbands of Viking woman often honoured their wives through elaborate crosses which have been discovered on the island. These carvings underscore the high regard Viking men had for their wives and families.
The spokeswoman added: ‘Viking society valued women not only as domestic figures but also as crucial community leaders, particularly when men were away on expeditions, hunting, fishing, or in battle.
‘The responsibilities of Viking women were extensive, as they managed households that could number up to 70 people, including extended family, servants, and slaves. This required remarkable organizational skills and knowledge in agriculture, textile production, and domestic management.
‘In Viking culture, women were encouraged to be thoughtful and decisive, bearing much of the family’s decision-making duties.
‘When no son was present, the eldest daughter would inherit the family’s wealth, ensuring that women could hold considerable power and influence.’
The lecture will also look at how Viking women are actually responsible for much of what we know about their culture today.
The spokeswoman said: ‘Furthermore, Viking women were custodians of culture and knowledge. They were responsible for passing down the history, legends, and religious beliefs of the Norse gods to future generations.
‘Viking women, especially on the Isle of Man, embodied resilience, adaptability, and leadership, serving as a foundation of both family and community life. This legacy continues to shape our understanding of Norse society and the dynamic roles women played within it.’
The lecture will take place from 11.30am-12.30pm and is free to members and £10 for guests. Afterwards, there will be a social in the gallery with drinks, nibbles and carols.