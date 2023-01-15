Pupils at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh in St John’s have submitted an entry into a Scottish Gaelic film competition – and they are asking for your votes.
The year five and six pupils did everything themselves, from directing and editing the video to composing the theme music for it.
Class teacher Aalin Clague explained she first found out about the annual FilmG Scottish Gaelic film competition when a representative of the film company contacted her after seeing an article about the Manx language school on BBC Alba.
He had been surprised that he could understand a lot of the Manx Gaelic that the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh children were speaking, and asked if they would like to enter the competition.
There is a different theme every year and this year itwas ‘buidhe’ or yellow.
The children decided to interpret this with the story of the Celtic fairy the ‘Lhiannan Shee’, who tempts a hapless man with her fairy gold.
Aalin said: ‘The children worked really hard on their entry – planning, directing and filming scenes, creating costumes and props, setting up the green screen, finding locations, composing and recording music and editing a five-minute film from all of the footage. It was an enormously valuable educational experience, and the class were inspired to pull together to produce a high quality finished product that they could be proud of.’
They found out at the weekend that their entry had not made it through to the category shortlist, chosen by an independent panel.
Aalin added: ‘Nevertheless, we had great fun and learned a lot and would definitely consider entering again next year.’
She thanked Manx National Heritage for allowing them to shoot on location at Cregneash.
Watch the film and vote for it online at www.filmg.co.uk/filmichean/lhiannan-shee