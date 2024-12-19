In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the first guest speaker for its music pathways project.
The Isle of Man Arts Council is excited to announce that Liv Thompson will be the first guest speaker for its ‘Music Pathways: Exploring the Modern Industry’ project.
This initiative is part of the Council's current Arts Graduate Intern project, aiming to inspire and educate emerging local talents about the dynamic world of music.
Liv Thompson is a seasoned professional musician and session bassist with an impressive portfolio. Her collaborations include working with internationally renowned artists such as Zara Larsson, Becky Hill, Little Mix, Zak Abel and Cat Burns.
Her career highlights feature main stage performances at prestigious festivals like Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and Parklife, along with notable television appearances.
Most recently, Liv has been touring with BRIT Award-winning artist RAYE, contributing to acclaimed performances including RAYE's 2024 BRIT Awards Medley, an NPR Tiny Desk session, and a sold-out live album recording at the Royal Albert Hall for ‘My 21st Century Blues.’
Liv will share her invaluable insights into the music industry and her experiences as a touring session musician during the event. This special session will take place on Monday January 6 at 7pm until 8:30pm at Kensington Arts in Douglas, following a Q&A format led by Arts Graduate Intern Callum Rowe, with potential for audience questions depending on time.
Please note that Liv will be joining the session via a video call, as she is currently in Los Angeles. Tickets are free but limited.
This is a wonderful opportunity for local musicians, so book your spot as soon as possible to make sure you don't miss out. You can do so by visiting https://kensingtonarts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873668453
In other news, 2024 has been another landmark year for the Isle of Man Arts Council. Between March and December, the Council awarded £289,491 in funding to support local creatives, contributing to 88 funded projects and 47 travel grants.
This vital support helped empower artists across a variety of disciplines, including music, visual art, dance, literature, and film. Notably, music and visual art emerged as the most funded creative mediums this year.
The Council's ‘Summer Season of Music’ drew an impressive audience of 2,210 attendees, showcasing the vibrant cultural scene in the Isle of Man. Additionally, six Student Awards, each valued at £10,000, were granted to foster emerging talent.
The year also featured standout events, including the Annual Lecture, which attracted an audience of 878 people in the Gaiety Theatre to see the legendary Dame Joanna Lumley.
Looking ahead to 2025, the Isle of Man Arts Council is preparing to celebrate its 60th Anniversary with a spectacular year long programme of events. The Extraordinary Events Fund, designed to support unique and ambitious creative projects, will play a key role in marking this milestone.
While full details of the celebrations are yet to be unveiled, the Council promises a year to remember for artists and audiences alike.
The Isle of Man Arts Council extends its warmest holiday wishes to everyone - Nollick Ghennal as Blein Vie Noa!