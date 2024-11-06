An island DJ held an afternoon disco aimed at over 25s at a popular Douglas venue at the weekend.
3FM presenter Neil Cowie, who also DJs at local venues at weekends, hosted the event at 1886 on Saturday afternoon with supporting DJ acts Roy Duggan and Pete Dunn.
The third event of its kind, the afternoon was aimed for those who ‘don’t like to go out at night or stay up late’, with a mixture of 80s, 90s and early 2000s music being played from 1pm until 9pm.
Talking about his idea to host the discos, Neil said: ‘What I've spotted while DJing is that gap in the market for people who don't necessarily want to go out at night or stay out late, but still want to feel the vibe of a club and relive their youth a bit more. It's a nice separation.
‘The good thing about it is that lots of groups of friends come so they make an afternoon of it. People go to 1886 and have lunch there first, and then come up into the cocktail lounge, so it lends itself really well.
‘You get loads of people coming and going, arriving and leaving at different times - the intention was to run it from 2pm to 7pm, but we had people arriving just after 1pm who didn’t leave until 9pm.
‘It was a brilliant atmosphere and the music fit the crowd really well. There's no negativity at all as well as a lack of mobile phones on the dance floor, with people just getting into and enjoying the music. It’s lovely to see.’