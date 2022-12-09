Teacher and Manx dance enthusiast, Leighton Stowell, wrote ‘The Stranger’, a song which describes the myrrh coming into bloom, and the cattle falling on their knees to welcome the Christ child. I don’t sing Leighton’s version, because the song has been carried to me through the hands of Colin Jerry, who translated it into Manx, and Annie Kissack, who arranged that translation for her unaccompanied choir, Caarjyn Cooidjagh.