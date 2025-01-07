The Mad Jack’s event venue on South Quay in Douglas is to host a new ‘Last Mann Standing’ strength competition later this month.
Taking place on Saturday, January 18, the event will push competitors to their limits through a series of gruelling challenges designed to test strength, endurance and precision.
Open to men (18+), women (18+) and under-18s, the competition offers cash prizes, the Last Mann Standing trophy and the title of the ‘Toughest on the Rock’ in 2025.
Talking about the different activities involved in the competition, a spokesperson from Mad Jack’s said: ‘First of all we have our arm wrestling competition, with the pub classic having a competitive twist with its inclusion in our gauntlet.
‘It’s a battle of raw power and steady nerves - a knockout-style elimination tournament overseen by judges and with strict rules. Points for the leaderboard are awarded the deeper in the competition each participant goes!
‘Who will buckle under the pressure and who will hold steady?’
The other three activities include the ‘sledgehammer smash’, ‘axe-throwing trial’ and ‘the logger lift’.
The spokesperson added: ‘The sledgehammer smash is a true test of stamina and determination, with this staple of outdoor workouts. Like something from a Rocky film, competitors will need to exhibit coordination and explosive power, faced with a frankly oversized tyre.
‘It’s only right that axe throwing then finds its way into the mix at Mad Jack’s.
‘With weary muscles, competitors will be tasked with sharpshooting maximum points by hurling the weaponry at our six wooden boards. It’s a twisted circuit challenge but it’s all or nothing, as each target must be hit before progressing to the next stage.
‘Finally, the logger lift has a deadlifting and lumberjack style. A punishing combination of strength and fortitude is required from head to toe, in order to raise the log aloft and then hold it for as long as humanly possible!’
Entry to the competition, which runs between between 3 and 9pm, is £15 for men and women over 18, while it is a £10 admission for those under 18.
The deadline to enter is this Sunday, January 12 at midnight. To enter the competition, go online to buytickets.at/madjacks
The Last Mann Standing competition is not the only event coming up at Mad Jack’s. A number of gigs are already scheduled to take place at the venue throughout the start of 2025.
‘Ariana Turns Wicked’ will take place on Saturday, January 11, followed by local band Biskee Brisht performing on Saturday, January 25.
The venue also recently announced that it had changed its ownership.
Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson said: ‘While October marked a totally clean break from the previous ownership, the vibe of Mad Jack’s will never change.
‘Our focus will always be on fun and delivering the kind of experiences that you might not always expect to find in a little warehouse on South Quay.’