A popular micropub in Peel is shutting at the end of the month due to ‘difficult trading conditions.
The award-winning Miller’s T’Ale in Michael Street has announced it will close on September 30
But owners Charlie and Ann Miller expressed their thanks to everyone who helped make the pub a success up to this point.
Posting on social media, Charlie and Ann said: ‘It is with some sadness that we announce the closure of The Miller’s T’Ale.
‘For us all at The Miller’s T’Ale the Micropub has been a great achievement and one recognised by being in the Good Beer Guide year on year together with the countless awards for the quality of the establishment over the years from Campaign For Real Ale.
‘We have all had some good times, great times at The Miller’s and we are sure we will look back on them in the years to come with a smile.
‘We have had the privilege of serving great beers, ciders, wine and, of course, great customers. The place would not have become what it is without you all.
‘We thank you all from the bottom of our heart. We can reassure any voucher holders they will be reimbursed or honoured if you choose to use them.
‘We would not have achieved any of this without our reliable staff past and present Claire, Derrick and Ruth who have all been our backbone and kept us open and going.
‘We thank them from the bottom of our hearts. rising costs and falling customer numbers.’
Charlie and Ann have cited rising costs and falling customer numbers for the decision to shut the doors.
They say: ‘Difficult trading conditions, constantly rising costs for stock, huge rises in energy costs and ever declining customers year on year have guided us to close at the end of our financial year.’
They also thanked all the suppliers who have helped stock the pub over the years.
