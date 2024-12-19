The organisers of the Christmas spectacular ‘Manannan’s Winterfest’ at the Gaiety Theatre have described the event as a ‘huge success’.
Now in its seventh year and a staple part of the festive season for many families, the event last week featured a variety of music, poetry and plays involving many renowned performers from across the island.
Compered by the popular Dot Tilbury, the show’s overarching aim is to generate new collaborations between the island’s talented performers and provide younger artists with opportunities to take to the stage.
The star-studded lineup included Manannan’s House Band, performers Alexandra Slater, Orry Wilson, Breeshey Kelsey and Aalish Kilgallon, Douglas Town Band, Scran, Gena’s Dance Academy and Sing Up.
The event also featured a showing of the new Manx film ‘Glashtyn’, which follows the tale of a shapeshifting water spirit who steals the heart of an unsuspecting maid wandering the wintry shores of the Isle of Man.
Manannan’s Winterfest was initially formed in 2018 by musicians David Kilgallon from the Isle of Man and Malcolm Stitt from Scotland.
Speaking about this year’s event, David said: ‘The evening was a great success and Manannan’s Winterfest just seems to grow stronger each year.
‘I really feel that this year was a treat and those people who attended had so many positive things to say about it - one person thought it should’ve been recorded by the BBC!
‘There were around 100 performers and crew involved this year which is amazing, and each one brought their absolute best to the stage. People often tell me how they really get a sense of connection and “Manxness” at the event, which is what we aim for.
‘This is done through song, dance, spoken word and film. We had everything from Douglas Town Band, Sing Up, Gena’s Dance Academy to soloists, comedians, brand new songs and even a short film premiere.
‘It felt like the best of what happens on this small rock of ours. If you missed it, you definitely missed a real treat this year, and I feel very content that we did bring something special to the Gaiety.
‘It’s the first time we ran the show over two nights too, and the event was very well attended on both nights.
‘Thanks goes to Fynodderree Distillery, Isle of Man Arts Council, Sound Check and Culture Vannin for their support. We already have some ideas for next year, and we can’t wait.’
Singing and musical theatre group Sing Up, who were involved in the two-night show, commented: ‘Wow - what a glorious show to be a part of!
‘Our students performed beautifully, and we especially enjoyed singing with their wonderful teacher, Alexandra [Slater] in “O Holy Night”. A superb performances all round!’
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘Manx music, song, dance, dialect, language, film, folklore and more - “wonderful” really is the word for this year's Manannan's Winterfest.
‘This is completely the work of David Kilgallon and the amazing teams both on stage and behind the scenes, but we are extremely proud to have been able to help some of this wonderful festive celebration of all things Manx.’