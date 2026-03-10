A youth dance company from the island is preparing to perform at what is billed as the world’s largest dance event after being specially invited to take part.
Mannin Youth Dance Company (MYDC) will travel to London later this month to perform at Move It 2026, which takes place at ExCeL London.
The group is set to perform on the event’s ‘Discovery Stage’ on Saturday, March 21, providing a platform for emerging dance companies and new choreography.
Move It is described as the ‘world’s biggest dance event’, attracting around 35,000 visitors over the course of the weekend. The convention also hosts more than 200 dance classes led by industry professionals from across the world, including instructors who travel from the United States and beyond.
The invitation marks a milestone for the island, with MYDC believed to be the first group from the Isle of Man to perform at the event.
Molly Bowman, MYDC company leader, commented: ‘I think it is important to note that the fact we have been asked to be a part of this is completely incomprehensible.
‘Schools and companies from the UK usually have to apply for performance slots, so the fact we have been asked is just crazy!’
The company will present a contemporary dance piece titled ‘Against the Clock (Volume 2)’, which builds on choreography originally created for the UDance National Festival in 2025.
The London performance will bring together current company members and alumni who performed the first version of the work. In total, 12 dancers will travel to the capital for the event.
Founded in 2016 by Pippa Salter, Mannin Youth Dance Company was established to give young dancers additional opportunities beyond their regular dance school training and to help prepare them for further education in the performing arts.
MYDC currently has 10 dancers aged between 14 and 18 in its main company. Participants come from dance schools across the island, including the Christine Wild Theatre School, Dynamic Dance Centre, Gena’s Dance Academy, Move It Dance Studios, The Academy of Dance and Unity Dance School.
Unlike many youth dance groups, MYDC does not operate as a competition team. Instead, the focus is on contemporary dance training, collaboration and the creative process behind developing original choreography.
The company regularly performs at festivals and conventions in the UK, where dancers can take part in professional workshops and connect with other young performers.
‘It means the world to provide these amazing young dancers the opportunity to create and collaborate with one another in a dance world that is so heavily focused on competition,’ Molly added.
‘To be asked to attend and perform at an event of this scale is something I never expected when taking over the company.’
The trip has been supported by sponsorship from Canaccord Wealth for the 2026 calendar year.
A spokesperson from the company said: ‘We are delighted to help support Mannin Youth Dance Company as they take part in Move It 2026 and through the remainder of 2026.
‘Being scouted to perform at the UK’s largest dance event is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for the Isle of Man.’