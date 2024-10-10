Manx actor Joe Locke has received rave reviews for his performance in the newly-released third series of ‘Heartstopper’.
The 21-year old former Ballakermeen student rose to fame for his performance as Charlie Spring in the teenage Netflix drama, which first premiered in April 2022.
Based on the webtoon comic and graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, the show returned for its third series earlier this month, with all episodes now available to watch on the streaming service.
The young actor has received positive reviews for his latest performance from popular TV and movie-focused websites and magazines, such as ‘Collider’, ‘Empire’ and the ‘Radio Times’.
David Opie from Empire Magazine said: ‘The cast, mostly unknowns at the start, have grown along with their characters, becoming more comfortable than ever in these roles. Locke and [Kit] Connor especially have never been better.’
David Caballero from the website Collider was full of praise for Locke and the show in general, stating that the series is ‘TV’s equivalent of a warm hug’.
He said: ‘The star of series three is undoubtedly Joe Locke, with Charlie taking centre stage in all eight episodes.
‘Because of the nature of his character, Locke had been a more passive presence in series one and two. But he makes the most of his chance to be the star in this series, showing a new, more challenging side to Charlie.
‘Series three also allows Locke to explore the deepest and darkest parts of Charlie's psyche, and the young actor does an admirable job. His growth as a performer is quite noticeable, especially because the changes in Charlie's persona are subtle at first, forcing Locke to portray them solely through his expressions and body language.’
A prominent theme of the new series is Charlie’s battle with an eating disorder and how he disapproves of his appearance.
Talking about how Locke ‘tackles’ this challenge, David Craig from the Radio Times said: ‘He delivers his best performance since the series began, rising to the challenge of tackling this hard-hitting material, including one particularly moving scene when Charlie is at his lowest point.’
Locke is also currently starring in Disney+’s Marvel show ‘Agatha All Along’, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.
The show is based on Agatha Harkness, a prominent character from the earlier series ‘Wandavision’ who is portrayed by Kathryn Hahn.
Locke portrays the mysterious character of ‘Teen’, who has been teased in the show to be a major character in future Marvel projects.
Talking about the difference between the two characters in both shows, David Caballero from Collider said: ‘It's especially fascinating to see Locke as Charlie while he's simultaneously tackling such a different character in Agatha All Along.