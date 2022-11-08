Manx actor on GQ mag
A Manx actor is on the front of this month’s British GQ.
Joe Locke, a former Ballakermeen High School student, is on the cover alongside his Heartstopper cast mate Kit Connor for the 25th annual Men of the Year issue.
In his interview he described the Isle of Man as having ‘a really strangely high calibre’ of amateur theatre and being one of the few boys interested in it, he was ‘almost guaranteed the good roles’.
He told GQ: ‘Acting was always my passion but I think I’d resigned myself to the fact it wasn’t going to happen.
‘Older friends had left to pursue careers in drama in London, and then they’d not be lucky in the right ways, or not find the right things and then not be able to sustain living [there].’
Joe described the island as ‘safe and sheltered’.
‘I don’t think anyone who reads about where I’m from could fully understand it,’ he said.
The 19-year-old is currently in production for season two of his Netflix show and has just been cast in Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
