The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the 30 finalists shortlisted for the 2025 edition of the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Isle of Man.
The annual competition, which highlights the role of art in education, recognises outstanding artworks by secondary school students from across the island.
The competition aims to celebrate artistic talent within the island’s education system and to offer students greater visibility for their work.
Now in its latest edition, the Students Prize saw a record-breaking 89 entries submitted by students after being nominated by their teachers.
The full list of 30 nominated students is as follows: Grace Miller (SNHS); Anna Young (SNHS); Isabel Parker (UCM); Rhuiti Zhu (KWC); Daisy Cope (KWC); Ryan Hughes (BHS); Kaye Porter (SNHS); Jenna Gelling (CRHS); Eleanor Wheeler (KWC); Patience Gore (BHS); Bree Cassidy (SNHS); Amy Potts (CRHS); Rosabel Cardy (CRHS); Emily Bromwich (KWC); Jacob Swales (CRHS); Luka Quirk (CRHS); Anouk Pettit (QEII); Polina Popandopulo (KWC); Iryna Semenenko (UCM); Lula Brown (CRHS); Ava Solly (KWC); Thomas Darnill (UCM); Holly Murphy (QEII); Hope Harrison (UCM); Poppy Irving (CRHS); Rosch Hughes (SNHS); Ffion Oliver (CRHS); Coral Heginbotham (CRHS); Lara Hall-Borzaga (KWC); and Gemma Kershaw (QEII).
Submissions were reviewed by a judging panel comprising professionals from various sectors of the British and local art and business communities.
Judges included SAF founder and chairman Howard Bilton; The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer; Lady Lorimer MBE; Phil Games, chief executive of Simcocks Advocates; Lisa Nelson, chief financial and value officer at Standard Bank Offshore; Adrienne Burnett MBE, director of Arts Aid; artist Carole Rush; and artist and designer Jade Boylan.
The 30 shortlisted artworks will be displayed at a public ‘finalists exhibition’ hosted by Noble’s Hospital next month.
Judges will view the works in person before selecting one overall winner to receive the judges prize of £800, with the winner’s school also receiving £2,000 to support wider arts education.
In addition to the judges prize, members of the public are encouraged to engage with the exhibition by voting for their favourite artwork, either in person or online.
The most popular submission will receive the ‘public vote’ prize of £400, and the student’s school will be awarded £1,000.
Voting is open via an online gallery (https://www.sovereignartfoundation.com/sp-london/) and will close at midday on October 24.
Simcocks Advocates is sponsoring the ‘originality prize’, which carries a £400 award.
This year also introduces an under-16 category, supported by Standard Bank Offshore, which will match prize funds for both the judges and public vote prizes in this age group - offering further recognition and support for younger artists and their schools.
Winners from each 2025 regional competition will be entered into the 2026 ‘Global Students Prize’, offering international exposure for their work.
Winners across all categories will be announced at a private awards event on October 30.