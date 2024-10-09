Manx author and former teacher Robert Cowley has launched a new creative writing competition for children aged six to 13.
Participants can either work on their own or collaborate with friends to weave together 500 words and four pictures around one of the following themes: ‘friendship’, ‘kindness’, ‘courage’, ‘respect’ or ‘finding your own voice in the world’.
Cash prizes are on offer for the winners of the competition, while the five best stories will also be included in Robert’s upcoming ‘Bedtime Stories’ book.
In recent years, the Manx Bedtime Stories project has raised thousands for island charities, including Isle Listen, Autism in Mann and the Age Concern Hardship Fund.
Back in April this year, the ‘Wish Upon A Dream’ charity, which grants wishes for terminally ill or sick children, benefited from the sales of the latest book in the Bedtime Stories series.
‘Yellow’, which was written by Robert with illustrations by local student Graiagh Smith, focuses on the ‘importance of friendship’.
The book follows the tale of a hard-working circus elephant called Gertrude who is greatly under appreciated.
Despite being so big, Gertrude often feels invisible and dreams of becoming an artist. Following a commotion in the Magic Kingdom, Gertrude soon discovers the value of true friendship as her hidden talents come to light.
Robert and Graiagh handed over a cheque for £1,000 to charity founder Lesley Turnbull which will help to grant further wishes to deserving Manx youngsters.
Copies of previous books have been donated to groups such as Rebecca House and the Children’s Ward at Noble’s Hospital.
The new creative writing competition - which will contribute to Robert’s newest book - ends on Friday, October 18, and winners will be informed in November.