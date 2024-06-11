I was tempted to write a TT poem for you this month, but didn’t want to tempt fate.
Besides, by the time you read this TT ‘24 will have been and gone, so instead, I’m going to return to the topic of Remembrance.
I’m ex-service myself – although in a very minor way – so this is very important to me. I’m also willing to bet that there isn’t a single one of you who didn’t have a relative involved in one of the two World Wars and/or other conflicts.
You only have to watch the news to see that, sadly, the War to End All Wars didn’t quite work out that way. There are also many commemorations happening for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, but to me, every day is a day to be thankful for the sacrifices of these often very young men and women.
I was recently granted the honour of composing a poem for the centenary of the War Memorial on Harris Promenade in Douglas.
This is the poem I’d like to share with you this month. I hope you find time to reflect on these events of the past and be grateful to all those who left this island home of ours, never to return.
One Hundred Years
(Commemorating the Centenary of the Unveiling of the Douglas War Memorial.)
One hundred years ago and ten
The youth of Mann had left their home in droves
The highest volunteer rate in these Isles
They knew and cared not of the horror they would face
The trenches and the chemical attacks.
They left their farms, their offices, their boats
in answer to the call; their innocence denotes
the different world they lived in, media free -
It matters not. They still had bravery.
One hundred years ago and more
Some, blown up at the Somme; crews drowned at sea;
The countless killed beside Gallipoli.
Manks family names and strangers to these shores.
Seven hundred menfolk gone - and Doris Quane,
Queen Mary’s AAC, who also served
and died. Her name, quite rightly carved, preserved
with all who paid that final sacrifice.
In gratitude, a (this) tribute was devised.
One hundred years ago today
Subscription fund, to permanently mark
the fallen of the War to End All Wars. Three thousand and four hundred pounds they made
Ewart Crellin’s plans were picked and paid,
Then Thomas Quayle was asked to make the base.
An Exeter Sculptor, Harry Hemms embraced
creating Manxman, ten feet fall, a three ton guard.
Protecting Mann for ever, granite-hard.
One hundred years, and now
we gather to commemorate, not celebrate. For other wars have added to the lists of those
who left this island, never to return. Men and women fighting hard for peace, an
end to conflicts, will they ever cease? One
hundred proud years; our Manxman still holds fast. Please let the names inscribed here be the last.
One hundred years from now,
We who have kept the faith, do solemnly declare and vow:
Our children’s children; friends and families
Will gather here again once more, with love,
compassion and respect; with grateful thanks.
This memorial we preserve; since we revere
the memories of the fallen, listed here.
In years to come, Manks men and women, all
good folk of Mann, will still remember them. We will remember them.