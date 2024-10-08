Manx charity Arts Aid has announced the latest recipients of its annual awards fund.
The charity is entering its seventh year of awards via a programme which offers scholarships for talented young people to attend courses at arts institutions. This year’s fund of £92,500 has been distributed to 20 island students.
Since 2018, 73 annual awards totalling more than £355,000 have been made to 36 Isle of Man students.
Announcing the awards, Arts Aid chairman Mark Denton commented: ‘We support people who are exceptionally talented and are determined to make a success in their respective field.
‘For some, our funding can be the difference between whether or not they are able to accept a place at an arts institution. We want to level the playing field so that financial status is not a barrier to forging a rewarding career in the arts.
‘We also wish to thank our sponsors, ILS World, Ramsey Crookall, Isle of Man Advertising and the Sovereign Arts Foundation, as well as the trustees of the Elizabeth Clucas, J.R. Moore and W.H.C. Brien Trusts, for their incredible support.’
Aislinn Lace, currently in her third year at SLP College in Leeds, said: ‘Without Arts Aid, I would not be able to receive the level of training needed to achieve my goals. I am so grateful for the support I am shown from each member of the team.’
A total of 20 awards have been given in 2024, with 14 of these to students who continue to be supported by the initiative and six to new recipients.
Six are commencing their final year of studies: Gracel Delos Santos (LAMDA - BA (Hons) Professional Acting); Meisie Germishuys (PPA, Guildford - Professional Diploma in Musical Theatre); Aislinn Lace (SLP College, Leeds - Professional Diploma in Dance and Musical Theatre); Annabel King (Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge - BA (Hons) Music); Paulina Kurzydlowska (Liverpool Hope University - BA (Hons) Fine Art); and Sam Hills-Field (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff – BA (Hons) Music).
Going into their second year are: Rosie Baxter (Bird College, Sidcup - BA (Hons) Musical Theatre); Millie Christian (PPA, Guildford – BA (Hons) Performance in Musical Theatre); Nick Forbes (Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, London - BA (Hons) Experimental Arts and Performance); Josie Laisney (University of Brighton - BA (Hons) Fashion Design with Business Studies); Anjali Morgan (University of Salford - BA (Hons) Photography); Josh Morrison (Northern School of Contemporary Dance, Leeds - BA (Hons) Contemporary Dance); Lucia Prince (Bath Spa University - BA (Hons) Fashion Design); and Sebastien Sgouraditis (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire – BMus Performance).
Meanwhile, the six new recipients are: Liam Behan (London School of Musical Theatre - Musical Theatre Diploma); Holly Gelling (Falmouth University – BA (Hons) Costume Design for Film and TV); Daniel Lawrie (ArtsEd, London - BA (Hons) Acting); Hannah Kermode (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire - BMus Performance); Ophelia Watts (Pembroke College, Cambridge - BA (Hons) Music); and Isabel Clarke (Kingston School of Art – BA (Hons) Fine Art, Ceramics Workshop, Jingdezhen, China).
Applications for the 2025 awards programme open in January, and further information is available from the website at arts-aid.im/