A Manx film has received a nomination in a well-renowned media festival in the British Isles.
‘Teeval: Princess of the Ocean,’ a film retelling a traditional Manx folktale of mermaids and a warrior prince, is on the official shortlist for the ‘Celtic Media Festival’ in June.
A traditional Manx tale, it tells of how an Irish hero won a kingdom thanks to meeting a beautiful mermaid in the Isle of Man.
The plot revolves around ‘a hero prince, a mermaid princess, magic, and the best fight scene you will ever see!’
The three and a half minute long film produced by Culture Vannin and directed by Dario Leonetti of Alt Lodge Co. is in the ‘Children’s Programme’ category of the festival, which has been running for 45 years and is set to take place in Newquay, Cornwall this year.
The film has been nominated alongside productions from the national broadcasters of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Galicia and others, including BBC Alba, S4C, RTÉ and France 3 Bretagne.
The Celtic Media Festival is an annual three-day event that promotes the cultures of the Celtic nations and regions in media.
It combines a major conference of seminars and master-classes with presentation of the coveted prizes in an international competition across all the main content genres in TV, radio, film and digital media.
Filmed early in 2024, Teeval was made around the landscape of Niarbyl with two young actors, Olivia and Nora, playing all of the parts.
Both are pupils at the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, and the actors are fluent Manx speakers which allowed two versions of the film to be produced both in English and Manx.
James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin, commented: ‘We couldn’t be prouder of this fun and playful film retelling a tale from of the island’s rich folklore tradition.
‘It presents a vision of the Isle of Man which is outward-looking and connected to the world around us in meaningful ways, offering a landscape full of wonder and amazement.
‘Enriching to Manx audiences but equally enthralling to international audiences, we are incredibly proud to have it representing the Isle of Man at this year’s Celtic Media Festival.’
The film was made with the help of the Gaelic Broadcasting Committee, who support broadcasting in the Manx language.
Chris Williamson, Culture Vannin board member and chair of Gaelic Broadcasting Committee, added: ‘We have been delighted to support the production of this wonderful film which brings a little-known piece of our rich folklore to new audiences in new ways – and through Manx and English.
‘It’s great to think that Teeval sits alongside productions by the BBC and RTÉ.’
The film was first released at a series of events, including the Cooish Manx Language Festival last year.
‘Teeval: Princess of the Ocean’ can be watched on the Culture Vannin website (https://culturevannin.im/watchlisten/videos/teeval-princess-of-the-ocean-880383/) or YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKrKR8MrdBM).