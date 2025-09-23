Rushen Silver Band is to hold a commemorative concert to celebrate the life and community contributions of Joyce Corlett MBE, who passed away earlier this year.
The event will take place this Sunday, September 28, at 2pm at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
A long-standing supporter of the arts, Ms Corlett was closely associated with both Rushen Silver Band and the Erin Arts Centre.
The concert programme will feature a selection of music chosen from her favourite pieces, with guest performers including organist Gareth Moore and soprano Christine Teare.
Joyce had a distinguished musical background - as a contralto singer, she was awarded the Cleveland Medal at the Manx Music Festival and won the Blackpool Rosebowl.
She was also an accomplished organist, playing at venues including St Catherine’s Church in Port Erin and St Peter’s Church in Cregneash.
She was a founder member of the Friends of Rushen Silver Band, a former president, and served as compere at numerous concerts over the years.
Her involvement with the Erin Arts Centre was equally significant; she was a founding trustee and remained active with the organisation for nearly five decades.
Beyond the arts, Joyce also made substantial contributions to the local community. She served as a Port Erin Commissioner, was involved with Rushen Heritage Trust, Rushen Emergency Ambulance and was a scout leader.
Band chairman, Chris Weldon, commented: ‘Joyce was involved in all areas of community life in the south of the island, and was always there to provide advice and support.
‘While we were devastated at her passing, this concert will give everyone who knew her a chance to celebrate everything she did’.
Concert tickets are available by visiting https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/erin-arts-centre or from the Erin Arts Centre box office, and are priced at £12.50 (£5 for children).