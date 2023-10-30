Immerse yourself in the Manx language with the annual Cooish festival, which runs until Sunday.
The five-day festival got under way on Wednesday and features 21 events, aimed at all ages and levels of Manx.
Cooish, Cappan as Croo will take place at the Civic Hall, Castletown Library, Art Squared and The George from 10am to 3pm.
The event will host bookable workshops, from Manx Christmas song workshops led by Manx Culture’s Manx language development officer Ruth Keggin Gell, through to art and craft workshops hosted by Eve Adams at Art Squared.
Manx Gaelic community choir Un Choraa and young harpists will perform and there will be stalls with Manx language crafts, books and language organisations.
There will also be mini golf with a Manx twist.
A few places remain on a cocktail-making workshop and mini distillery tour hosted by Jo Callister and Adam Horne in Manx at the Fynoderee Distillery, in Ramsey, on Saturday from 4.30pm.
And Kiaull as Gailck will see Manx chat, tunes and cocktails at The Fyn Bar from 8.30pm.
The closing day on Sunday (November 5), will start at the iMuseum, in Douglas, with the Ned Maddrell lecture, an academic lecture in English about the Manx language.
Dr Christopher Lewin of the University of Galway and Peadar Ó Muircheartaigh of the University of Edinburgh will present ‘Language, faith, society: preaching in Manx in the 17th to 19th centuries’ from 1pm.
It will be followed by a panel discussion at 2pm, hosted by the Manx Language Research Group, on ‘what’s next for Manx research’.
The Cooish comes to a close with a family-friendly bingo night, Oie Vingo, at the Corrin Hall, Peel, at 6.30pm.
Find the festival programme at www.learnmanx.com/cooish