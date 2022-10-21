Manx language festival is a five-day celebration
A five-day celebration of the Manx language takes place next week.
The Cooish Manx language festival runs from Wednesday to Sunday next week (November 2 to 6) and features 14 events taking place island-wide.
It is hoped that there will be something for all ages and all abilities of Manx speakers.
Almost all of the events are free to attend, and are organised by the Manx language community who are looking forward to welcoming people to the festival.
Festival goers can participate in learning opportunities such as pop-up Manx language lessons for beginners and Manx Christmas song workshops.
And a family-friendly fair at the Institute, in Laxey, is a chance to buy beautiful Manx language craft items, enjoy delicious refreshments, take part in activities, and find out more about the island’s indigenous language.
The festival kicks off on Wednesday next week (November 2) with pop-up beginner lunchtime lessons for adult learners, hosted by Culture Vannin.
They take place at Henry Bloom Noble Library, Douglas, at 12.20pm and 1.20pm. The free 30-minute lessons must be booked.
In the evening, Adam Horne and Jo Callister will give an illustrated talk in Manx ‘From Peel to Fleshwick from the Sea’, featuring landmarks, history, fishing and marine life.
It takes place at the Ebenezer Hall, Kirk Michael, at 7pm. Entry (£3) includes refreshments.
Pobble will host Pop-up Gaeltaght: Lunch and Manx conversation on Thursday (November 3) at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, from midday to 2pm.
It’s a chance to meet other Manx speakers and chat.
Mooinjer Veggey and the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh will host an evening of nostalgia, musical and pre-school songs / Arraneyn ny Cloieyn-kiaullee as Ro-scoillyn, at the Methodist Hall, in St John’s, from 7pm.
It’s a chance for former and current pupils and parents to relive 25 years of rhymes and songs, from past performances to their first steps at nursery, from Mooinjer Veggey and the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh.
And join Jonathan Ayres and friends at the Whitehouse, Peel, from 9pm for Manx conversation.
Events on Friday (November 4) start with Manx conversation with Tantaran at Mad Hatter’s Cafe, in Ramsey, from 10am.
Tantaran will then lead a one-hour guided walk in Manx around Ramsey. The event, which is weather dependent, will start from the green on East Street, opposite Penny Farthing, at 11am. Manx National Heritage assistant curator Nicola Tooms will give a talk about the digitisation of hundreds of sound recordings in the MNH archive.
The talk, ‘Lunchtime Listens: Unlocking the Manx language Sound Archives’ takes place at the House of Manannan in Peel from 1pm.
In the evening, Yn Chruinnaght will host Cruinnaght Vanninagh Ashoonagh at the Corrin Hall, Peel, from 7pm.
It’s described as an entertaining evening of informal competitive classes, with something for all ages and levels of Manx speakers.
Tickets (£5 for adults, £2 for children) are available on the door.
A pop-up event, Cooish, Cappan as Croo, takes place on Saturday (November 5) from 11am to 4pm at The Institute, in Laxey.
It will feature short workshops and performances, Manx language organisations and charities, Manx language crafts, children’s story-time sessions in Manx, and an opportunity to chat and play games in Manx. Refreshments will be available.
The event is hosted by Culture Vannin in conjunction with the Manx language community.
On Sunday, November 6, Culture Vannin will host one-hour Manx Gaelic Christmas songs workshops at the House of Manannan.
The 11am session is aimed at beginners and the 2pm is for intermediate learners.
The free sessions must be booked via Eventbrite.
Finally, Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh will hold a one-hour Manx conversation session at Green’s Cafe, in St John’s from 3pm.
The full programme is available at www.learnmanx.com/cooish
Bilingual printed copies of the programme are available island-wide.
