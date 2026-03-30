The National Art Gallery at the Manx Museum has reopened to the public following a major refresh, unveiling new displays, recent acquisitions, and a renewed focus on the island’s artistic heritage.
The reopening, which took place on Friday, March 27, comes after the conclusion of the landmark exhibition ‘KNOX: Order & Beauty’.
Building on the success of that exhibition, the gallery now features a dedicated section celebrating the work of renowned Manx designer Archibald Knox.
Among the highlights are two significant new additions to the collection, a rare modernist inkwell and an opal pendant.
Both pieces were previously on loan and have now been permanently secured thanks to the support of the family of former chairman of the Manx Museum Martin Moore MBE, in recognition of his longstanding contribution to Manx cultural life.
The newly curated display brings together around 170 works, offering visitors a wide-ranging journey through the island’s artistic story. It combines historic and contemporary pieces by Manx artists, as well as works inspired by the Isle of Man.
Sculpture also plays a prominent role in the redisplay, with an expanded presentation made possible through newly funded window display spaces. Artists featured in this section include Bryan Kneale, Maurice Day, David Gilbert and Martin Hearne.
A central feature of the gallery is a newly created portrait space, which showcases rare artworks produced during the Second World War internment period alongside important loans.
Among these are a portrait of former President of Tynwald Clare Christian MBE by Svetlana Cameron, on loan from Tynwald, and a striking portrait of a nun by the late Bryan Kneale, lent from a private collection.
For more than a century, Manx National Heritage has been collecting artworks on behalf of the island’s people.
Today, the collection comprises approximately 6,500 works, ranging from early depictions of the Isle of Man to portraits of notable figures and an internationally recognised body of internment art.
Artists represented include John Miller Nicholson, Kevin Atherton and Michael Sandle, alongside internationally known figures such as Anthony Van Dyck and George Romney.
The redisplay has been led by the organisation’s curatorial team, headed by Katie King, curator for art and social history.
Extensive behind-the-scenes work has taken place to prepare the artworks, including conservation, cleaning and reframing.
Speaking about the project, Katie said: ‘The redisplay has been an exciting opportunity to look again at the Manx national collection and share more of it with the public.
‘We’ve been able to bring together well-loved works alongside pieces that have never been seen before, while also highlighting the ongoing work involved in caring for and conserving these artworks for future generations.’
Support from the Friends of Manx National Heritage has played a key role in expanding the collection over the years, with a number of these acquisitions included in the new display.
The gallery is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with free admission. Donations are welcomed to support the continued care and development of the island’s artistic heritage.