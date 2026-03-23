A charity concert celebrating local talent and community spirit is set to take place in May, raising funds for Hospice Isle of Man.
The event, organised by Live Roots Music IoM, is scheduled for Friday, May 1 at The Working Men’s Institute in Laxey, and will feature a line-up of established and emerging Manx musicians.
Four acts from the island’s music scene are set to perform. Headlining the evening is Alice Ashe, who will appear with her band ‘Index of Alice’.
Ashe has gained recognition for her distinctive vocals and songwriting, and has been building a growing audience following the release of her debut single ‘Six Feet Under’ in October 2025.
Also performing is Jeff Jepson, a Liverpool-born artist based in the Isle of Man.
Known for his acoustic style and narrative-driven songs, Jepson has previously supported a range of established musicians, including Richard Hawley, Martin Carthy, Bernard Butler, Dodgy and The Fratellis.
His most recent album, ‘Voiceover’, was released in October 2025, with further material expected next year.
The line-up also includes Patrick Knight, who will perform both solo and alongside his band ‘Spotty Dog’.
Knight’s music draws inspiration from artists such as John Martyn, Nick Drake and Tim Buckley, while Spotty Dog are expected to bring a funk-influenced element to the programme.
Completing the bill are acoustic duo ‘Josh & Harry’, whose sound is shaped by musical influences from the 1960s and 1970s, combining harmonies with contemporary energy.
A spokesperson from Live Roots commented: ‘The concert is being organised to raise funds and awareness for Hospice Isle of Man, which has been serving the island community since 1983.
‘Hospice provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care for people with terminal or life-limiting conditions, supporting both patients and their families.
‘Today the charity offers a wide range of services through its inpatient unit, community nursing teams, wellbeing centre and Rebecca House Children's Hospice, ensuring care is available 24 hours a day, all year round.
‘With only around 23% of its £7.1 million annual running costs funded by government support, fundraising events like this play a vital role in sustaining the hospice’s services.
‘Live Roots Music IoM hope music lovers from across the island will come along to enjoy a memorable evening while supporting a truly important cause.’
Tickets are priced at £10, with all proceeds going directly to Hospice.
In addition to ticket sales, attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in a raffle on the night, with prizes donated by island organisations including Isle of Man Creamery, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, IFGL, and the hospice itself.
To find out more about the concert and book tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/live-roots-music-iom/t-oejnloo
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