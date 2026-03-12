As promised by the hard-working Committee at the start of the winter programme, another outdoor event with a difference was organised at the beginning of March for members of the Isle of Man Photographic Society, the oldest Club on the Island for amateur photographers, and we were certainly treated to a spectacular fire performance, reward itself for venturing out. The evening was kindly hosted by Skimmee Aile - Isle of Man Fire Performers who certainly gave our Photographic Society members a truly amazing Fire Show on the Washing Floors in Laxey Valley Gardens next to the Snaefell Wheel.
The Isle of Man is most fortunate to have such a unique, exceptionally talented, dedicated, enthusiastic and professional team of Fire Performers. Skimmee Aile are skilled in all aspects of fire performance including poi, staff, fans, hoops and various special effects which on this occasion included props such as smoke bombs and flaming swords which all added to this epic photo shoot. As the safety of those taking part is paramount, Skimmee Aile held a safety briefing at the outset of the evening.
Photographing fire is never easy. It is a real challenge to balance exposure to avoid under exposure or total burn out with the differing intensity of the flame whilst also keeping the performers themselves in sharp focus whilst shooting in such low lighting. This is yet another advantage of belonging to a photographic club and something that was certainly different for our members to photograph which would be be virtually impossible for an individual to arrange. Those present greatly appreciated the planning by the members of Skimmee Aile in organising this after dark event.
What made the evening all the more memorable was that ‘The Lady Evelyn’ Water Wheel, situated on the old Washing Floors in Laxey Valley Gardens, was illuminated for this special occasion, providing a spectacular back-drop. It was a wonderfully clear and calm evening, though the members had to be well equipped for the weather, especially at this time of the year. Hopefully, the accompanying images will give a sense of this very special event. The evening was titled ‘Playing with Fire,’ but that simple description does not really do justice to such an amazing performance by Skimmee Aile.
All in all, it was a wonderful additional evening event which the break in the weather certainly helped.
The following evening our members gathered at the St John Ambulance HQ to view a Lancashire and Cheshire Print Folio, which contained some excellent images, including some from the Western Photographic Society.
The next meeting will be held at 7.00pm on Wednesday 18th March and will take the form of the annual Mobile Phone Competition with entries also due in for the eagerly anticipated Annual Photographic Competition to be held in April.
For more information visit iomps.com