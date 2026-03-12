Photographing fire is never easy. It is a real challenge to balance exposure to avoid under exposure or total burn out with the differing intensity of the flame whilst also keeping the performers themselves in sharp focus whilst shooting in such low lighting. This is yet another advantage of belonging to a photographic club and something that was certainly different for our members to photograph which would be be virtually impossible for an individual to arrange. Those present greatly appreciated the planning by the members of Skimmee Aile in organising this after dark event.