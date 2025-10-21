The Sulby scarecrow festival, village trail and the Pumpkin Patch Parable will be held during half-term next week.
The hub for the festival, from where the trail guide will be on sale, is Sulby Methodist Church.
The theme this year is children's animal stories. The cost is £5 (cash only) per child, which includes the trail guide, decorating a biscuit activity, crafts and story time.
It is advisable to wear firm footwear or wellingtons on the trail. Refreshments will be available in the church. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The church will be open on October 25, 27, 28 and 29 from 11am to 3pm.
On October 26, the activities will be happening from 1pm to 3pm.