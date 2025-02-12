Manx National Heritage is set to host a number of events at two locations during the half-term period next week.
Up to 11 events have been scheduled at both the House of Manannan in Peel and the Manx Museum in Douglas from Friday, February 14 to Saturday, February 22.
Kicking off the events will be the recently dissovered 2,000-year-old ‘divination spoon’ going on display at the House of Manannan on Friday, February 14.
The spoon, which will be free to view in the House of Manannan foyer, is only the 28th example discovered worldwide and the first from the Isle of Man.
The Manx public will also be able to meet the finder of this remarkable spoon a day later from 11asm to 12pm, again at the House of Manannan.
Metal detectorist Rob Middleton discovered the Iron Age bronze spoon on farmland in Patrick, amongst other Iron Age discoveries, and will be free to answer any questions during the hour slot on Saturday.
On Sunday, February 16, the ‘6 Ways of Seeing’ exhibition will open at the House of Manannan featuring the work of Ellie Baker, Sally Black, Helen Faragher, Petrina Kent, Ella Magee, and Ongky Wijana.
From 12pm to 4pm, you will be able to meet the artists behind the exhibition and discover their unique responses to the island through a broad range of media including ink, painting and stone carving.
On the same day, young activity group ‘Drama Tots’ will be taking a mission to the moon at either 11am or 1pm with a ‘family fun-filled hour where children and adults can spend precious time together’
Inspired by the Museum of the Moon installation at Peel Cathedral, the Drama Tots will take a very important journey to the moon in order to return their alien friend Zog!
Booking is required, and tickets cost £8 per child including a free accompanying adult.
‘Little Screen Monday’ at the Manx Museum on February 17 will then see the screening of The Lego Movie at 2pm, with tickets priced at £5 per person.
A day later on Tuesday, February 18, there will be a ‘Tiny Door Treasures Workshop’ at the Manx Museum at 10am or 11am, followed by Little Screen Wednesday’s showing of ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ at 2pm on February 19.
‘Mini Musicians – Kingdom of Mann’ will take place at the House of Manannan on the same day at 10am or 11am, while youngsters will be able to ‘build their own Buggane’ during a workshop at the Manx Museum at either 11am or 1pm on Thursday, February 20.
Closing out the week’s activities will be a ‘design your own t-shirt’ workshop on Saturday, February 22 at either 11am or 1pm at the House of Manannan., inspired by the ‘6 Ways of Seeing’ exhibition at the same venue.
If you wish to find out more about each activity as well as details on how to book, you can do so by visiting https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on