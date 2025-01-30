The Manx National Youth Band are set to return to Blackpool next month after a nine-year absence for the 2025 North-West Regional Championships.
Under the baton of musical director Ian Clague, the Youth Band will be competing in the fourth section of the contest, with the trip being made possible after the Isle of Man Arts Council agreed to fund its travel costs.
Band chairman Stephen Maddocks said: ‘The work the Manx Youth Band have put in for this competition is to their credit and the generosity of the Arts Council plays an important part in that.
‘A sincere thank you for helping ensure the next generation of brass banding is in good hands.’
Along with their sister band Manx Concert Brass, who are competing in the first section of the Championships, they will perform a short programme of music at Braddan Church from 7:30pm on Thursday, February 6.