A Manx singer-songwriter is set to begin her new tour of the UK with a performance at the Erin Arts Centre this weekend.
Christine Collister will be performing ‘Children Of The Sea’ - a collection of nine original songs all inspired by Manx folklore and a ‘magical sense of place’.
Back in April, the Isle of Man Arts Council funded the Children of the Sea project to bring to life Christine’s work in a 48-page hardback book, as well as an accompanying CD with the nine original songs.
The book includes lyrics, background notes and a series of illustrations by local artists that accompany the songs. These artists include Nicola Dixon and Amanda Barton, amongst many others who got involved in the project.
At the Erin Arts Centre, Christine will be performing the tracks she produced for this project alongside video footage.
Meanwhile, the second half of the show will be a ‘stripped-down’ acoustic performance of songs from across her 40-year career.
Christine’s career included joining renowned British guitarist Richard Thompson in 1985 as a backing singer, as well as working with songwriter Clive Gregson.
She first came to national attention after singing the 1987 theme song for the BBC television series ‘The Life and Loves of a She Devil’.
Christine has also recorded and toured with all-female group Daphne’s Flight, and has recorded several solo albums encompassing soul, blues, pop, jazz, country and folk.
She moved back to the island from the UK in 2007 and has been collaborating with Australian guitarist Michael Fix since 2015.
The release of their second studio album, ‘North&South’, launched at a very special concert coinciding with their UK tour which started in Douglas at the Villa.
Speaking about Children of the Sea, Christine said: ‘'I was born of this place, the tiny Celtic nation of the Isle of Man.
‘I have tried to capture some of the essence of its ancient magic within these pages and accompanying songs.
‘I hope the Children of the Sea settle into your soul and find a warm welcome there.’
A spokesperson from the Erin Arts Centre said: ‘Christine is an engaging, entertaining and emotional performer and I'm sure this will be a night to remember!’
‘Christine Collister: Children of the Sea’ will take place on Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm, with tickets costing £15.