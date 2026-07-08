Manx Telecom has announced an expansion of its Marg McGee Community Fund, doubling its annual community investment to £40,000 and opening applications for two new £10,000 community partnerships.
The fund, which is among the longest-running community programmes in the island, has supported more than 200 community groups since it was launched in 2008, awarding more than £200,000 to organisations including sports clubs, youth groups, charities, heritage groups and village associations.
Originally launched as the ‘It’s Our Community Awards’, the programme was renamed in 2024 in memory of former Manx Telecom employee Marg McGee, recognising her contribution to community life.
The annual fund was increased to £20,000 at that time, with the latest expansion bringing the total available funding to its highest level since the programme began.
Manx Telecom said the increased investment means the company’s total support through the programme will approach a quarter of a million pounds.
The enhanced fund will be split across two strands: the Marg McGee Community Partnerships, worth £20,000, and the Marg McGee Small Grants Programme, also worth £20,000.
The new community partnerships will see two registered Isle of Man charities each receive £10,000 and work with Manx Telecom as strategic partners over the course of a year.
Applications are open to charities working in one or more of four key areas: culture, environment, wellbeing and digital inclusion.
The successful partners will be announced in late 2026 following judging in November, with funding beginning in 2027.
Gary Lamb, chief executive at Manx Telecom, said: ‘The Marg McGee Community Fund has always been about supporting the people and organisations who make a real difference across our island communities.
‘By enhancing the fund and introducing a stronger partnership approach, we can provide even greater support to local initiatives while building meaningful, long-term relationships with charities and community groups that are creating positive impact across the Isle of Man.’
Applications will be assessed by Manx Telecom senior leadership alongside guest MHK judges, with the process designed to ensure support remains accessible to smaller volunteer-led organisations.
Previous recipients of the fund have included Isle Stand Up to Suicide, which used funding to provide suicide prevention training for sports clubs across the island, and Sleeping Angel Woods, which received support for improvements to its memorial woodland for bereaved families.
Other groups supported include Motiv8 Addiction Services, which funded one-to-one sessions for young people affected by parental substance abuse, Manx Eating Disorders Support, which expanded its support sessions and outreach work, and the Isle of Man Imagination Library, which used funding to extend its free book programme.
As part of the enhanced programme, Manx Telecom will continue its annual ‘Marg McGee Community Fund Awards Evening’, celebrating successful projects and showcasing the positive impact being delivered across the island.