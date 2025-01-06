The Manx Wildlife Trust is looking to hire a photographer for a year-long residency programme.
The role, which is being funded by Visit Isle of Man, would see the photographer organise five events throughout the year and promote Manx nature.
The successful applicant will receive a £6,000 stipend to cover living costs as well as an £8,000 budget for photography equipment, training, materials and event costs.
Stating what the successful applicant will receive as part of the role, a spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘They will be part of the Manx Wildlife Trust team, and get the chance to work with our existing staff and volunteers.
‘They will also get the opportunity to engage with wider audiences in the Isle of Man about photography and Manx nature, as well as being able to create a legacy, with photography, that remains on permanent exhibition beyond the residency.’
The five events the successful applicant will be expected to deliver have to be held ‘either in Manx Wildlife Nature Reserves or in major centres of population’.
They will also be expected to ‘promote Manx nature through photography’ and engage digitally through either a website, social media or a blog.
The spokesperson from the Wildlife Trust added: ‘This Biosphere Photographer in Residence programme’s ambition is for an Isle of Man that inspires people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy our culture and the arts.
‘Manx Wildlife Trust knows that a society where nature matters is key to our wellbeing. We believe in developing creative partnerships to get people outdoors experiencing and enjoying Manx landscapes and seascapes.
‘This residency brings people closer to nature at our sites, reaches local communities including those who don’t normally engage with the Manx Wildlife Trust, and offers opportunities across the island to take part in creative and cultural activities that improve our understanding of nature, our Biosphere, wellbeing, and quality of life.
‘We welcome proposals demonstrating innovative, adventurous, and creative responses to this brief.’
Potential applicants have been invited to submit either written, sound, or moving-image work that details their understanding of Biosphere, Visit Isle of Man and the Manx Wildlife Trust.
The application should deliver the following: plans for community engagement and/or participatory work; the proposed timeframe for delivery of activities and outputs; evidence of the applicant’s portfolio; and clarification of the applicant’s ‘Isle of Man Settled Worker Status’.