Tributes have been paid to Manx Music Festival stalwart Marilyn Cannell, who has died aged 76.
An accomplished musician, Marilyn (née Fargher), of Kirk Michael, had been involved with The Guild for almost 70 years as a competitor and later as an official accompanist and then spectator.
The retired teacher and Methodist local preacher was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2011 for her services to music.
A Guild spokesperson said: ‘A popular and familiar face at our annual festival, the Guild executive committee and its wider family will greatly miss Marilyn – for her enthusiasm, sense of fun, hard work, down-to-earth manner - and most of all her kindness.’
When her BEM was announced, the Guild committee said they had all ‘heartily celebrated her well-deserved award’.
Chairman Anne Clarke said at the time: ‘Marilyn has a great sense of humour and this shows through in her self-penned material.
‘She is an extremely talented person and is always pleasant.’
Marilyn had regularly competed in classes as a young child.
As an adult, she had personal success entering Public Speaking and the Music Hall classes, where her name is engraved on many a trophy, as well as being renowned for writing her own poetry and songs.
In 2017, to mark the 125th anniversary of The Guild, Marilyn wrote a special tribute, which went on to be played and sung by her at The Festival’s Finest celebratory concert.
Hailing from an extremely musical family, whose lineage continues to this day, Marilyn often accompanied her relatives on the piano.
She made a name for herself doing this at eisteddfods and Oie’ll Verrees in Kirk Michael and was subsequently invited to become an official accompanist for The Guild – a role that she magnificently undertook for a quarter of a century, only retiring to grant herself more time to socialise and be in the audience.
Marilyn had a regular table at the Guild Café, from which from lots of conversation and laughter always emanated.
Marilyn loved The Guild. The atmosphere, friendships and memories of it effortlessly ran through her true Manx veins.
Marilyn was a dedicated and inspiring official accompanist. From the tiniest child to the island’s Cleveland Medal winners, she encouraged and cajoled in equal measure.
She put hours of work and thought into ensuring that, with everybody she encountered, she brought the very best out in them.
Marilyn played an important, yet not dominant, part in Guild performances. She would gently ‘lead in’ competitors with her sensitive accompaniments, and had a wonderful knack of being able to assist if things went awry.
Frequently, while playing, Marilyn became a part of the action too, providing witty nods and gestures, especially during Songs from the Musicals classes. Her stylish period costume and hat worn to accompany the Victorian and Edwardian Ballads class became famous and always added to the occasion.
A Guild spokesperson added: ‘We are proud of her and all her achievements. We now mourn the loss of a dear friend and her absence will be felt for many years to come.’
Marilyn was a much loved wife to John, mother of the late Emily, Ruth, Eleanor and Christiana, sister, auntie and much-loved granny.
A reflective service of words and music will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday next week (January 11) at 10am, followed by a service of celebration at Kirk Michael Methodist Church at 1.30pm.
Anyone wishing to attend is asked to wear bright colours. The family has asked for family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man.