The much-anticipated event starts at 1pm at Marown Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby and promises a fun-filled day for all ages, while raising essential funds for the independent charity that maintain and administer all the facilities at Old Church Road.
Unlike any other on the island, the Marown Memorial Playing Fields are uniquely independent, managed solely by a dedicated committee of volunteers with the support of local sports clubs.
These facilities are not owned by the government or local authority, relying instead on community support to survive.
This year’s Community Day offers a wide range of activities designed to entertain the whole family, including tombola games, children’s sports, bouncy castles and arts and crafts, and for the first time, an adults' tug-of-war competition.
A centerpiece of the event, The Art and Produce Show, will feature a community cake making class with Manx Bonnag and the floral theme will be centered around the Olympics.
Additionally, a variety of stalls will be set up around the playing fields, along with a barbecue serving Manx produce and an ice cream vendor. Competitions will be held in the main gazebo and Crosby Silver Band will once again be performing live for the guests.
Those interested in selling items still have the chance to book a space on the field. Copies of the program are now available to download from their Facebook page, Marown Memorial Playing Fields.
Each year the event is supported by Marown AFC, Crosby Cricket Club, Crosby Silver Band, Marown Bowling Club, Marown Cubs and Scouts, IOM Creamery, Gelling’s and many more generous companies across the island who donate prizes to the Tombola. Tickets are available for £1 each with proceeds contributing towards the Playing Fields Committee’s ongoing fundraising efforts.
Over the past year, volunteers have been working to raise funds for new playground equipment and a replacement safety surface.
The committee is thrilled to announce that the equipment has been ordered, with the project expected to commence by the end of summer. Marown Community Day, formerly Parish Day, remains the largest fundraising event for the playing fields.
For more information or to book a stall, please contact Lorraine Quayle at 473805 or email [email protected].