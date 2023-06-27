Meadowside Choral Society opens their summer concert season next week with a performance at St Catherine’s Church, in Port Erin.
The concert on Thursday (July 6) is the first since the choir’s Easter performances of Olivet to Calvary which proved to be extremely popular. Musical director Mike Porter has added new works to the choir’s repertoire and is also excited to welcome two soloists to the event, Cleveland Medal winner Debbie Gooding and Cleveland Medal finalist Neil Taverner.
The concert starts at 7.45pm.