It’s a busy weekend for Christmas markets.
Artreach Studios and the House of Manannan, in Peel, are again hosting their special annual artisan event Christmas Hygge.
It takes place on Saturday and Sunday (November 18 and 19), from 10am to 4.30pm and is inspired by the Danish and Norwegian concept of hygge.
Kate Jerry of Artreach explained: ‘Hygge is about taking time away from the daily rush to be together with people you care about - or even by yourself - to relax and enjoy life’s quieter pleasures, about noticing and appreciating the little things: what people do for you and what you do for them.
‘This mood of cosiness and “comfortable conviviality” is particularly poignant over Christmas, and feelings of wellness and contentment is exactly how you will feel, when you visit the event.’
Visitors will be able to enjoy coffee, cake and biscuits from The Parish Pantry and choose from a selection of jewellery, paintings, ceramics, prints, photography, artisan candles, clothing, locally made food, delicious artisan food, and more.
They can also enjoy the artwork on display on the walls of Isle Contemporary Gallery, in the same complex, by Kate, Colette Gambell and Heather Maddrell as well as ceramic work by Aos-si.
Meanwhile, the Friends of the Centenary Centre is holding a Christmas Fair at both Peel Centenary Centre and the Corrin Hall on Saturday, from 11am to 3pm.
Admission is £1, which includes tea and coffee.
It will feature more than 60 indoor stalls, Santa’s grotto, plus food vendors. Entry is free.
And Milntown, in Ramsey is hosting its outdoor Christmas Market on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.
Entry is £2 for adults. All donations will go towards the restoration of Milntown House.