A local artist is set to host monthly craft sessions at a variety of venues across the Isle of Man.
Natalie Bruynseels, 32, began her monthly craft sessions with a frame-painting workshop on January 29 at the Arty Barista coffee shop in Onchan.
Because of high numbers expected, Natalie will also lead a second frame-painting session on Wednesday, February 5, as well as her second workshop ‘Galentine’s Vase Painting’ on Valentine’s Day, with both of these also taking place at Arty Barista.
Talking about what the craft sessions will include, Natalie said: ‘The craft workshops will include a variety of creative activities, from painting and decorating items to creating ornaments using techniques like paper mache.
‘Each session focuses on making something unique, with all materials provided.
‘They’re open to all skill levels - whether you’re a complete beginner or someone who loves getting creative, there’s something for everyone.
‘Each session will also include food and drinks from the local business hosting the event, making it a great chance to support small, independent venues.’
For the past seven years, Natalie has worked in digital marketing and has also spent some time travelling around Europe and Asia.
Her time in digital marketing has made her ‘crave’ face-to-face connections, which is what has motivated her to start these monthly workshops.
She said: ‘I’ve loved arts and crafts from a young age, but like so many of us, life and work took over, and I hadn’t picked up a pencil or paintbrush in seven years.
‘Last year, I started painting again and promised myself I wouldn’t stop this time. Rediscovering my creativity has been transformative, and now I want to share that journey with others and inspire them to do the same.
‘In today’s fast-paced, tech-heavy world, I wanted to create a space where like-minded people could come together, unplug from the digital world, and enjoy hands-on, mindful activities.
‘I’ve always found that creating is healing. Personally, it’s helped me through tough times, and I hope the workshops can do the same for others.
‘I want everyone who comes along to feel inspired, relaxed, and connected. It’s not just about making something - it’s about enjoying the process, stepping away from the stress of daily life, and making new friends along the way.
‘I also want the workshops to be accessible and affordable so that anyone who wants to join can experience the joy of creating something special in a supportive environment.’
The workshops are set to be hosted at a variety of different venues in the hope of supporting local businesses, in locations such as cafés, bars, pubs and community halls.
The Galentine’s workshop will take place on Friday, February 14 at 7pm.
The next workshops in March and beyond are yet to be revealed, but if you wish to keep up to date with Natalie’s classes, you can do so by visiting ‘Natalie Bruynseels Art’ on Facebook or by following her Instagram page @natbruynseels.artist