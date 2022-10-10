Megaslam promises its best wrestling show yet
Megaslam champion Alexander Dean
Megaslam Wrestling is returning to the Villa and organisers say the show is the biggest and best yet.
The show, which promises two hours of family entertainment, takes place on Wednesday next week (October 19).
Families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including a Megaslam Championship defence by the history-making champion Alexander Dean, Heavyweight Challenge, Tag Team Thriller and a surprise main event to be announced on the evening.
Megaslam Wrestling owner Brad Taylor said: ‘We are all extremely excited to be heading back to the Isle of Man, the island has been a firm favourite on our schedule since we presented the first show there in 2015.
‘We have brought across many wrestling stars that have gone onto become worldwide names and we are very proud to present the finest family entertainment wrestling action to crowds on the Island.
‘This one will be no different and we have a huge line up confirmed.’
He added: ‘The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family.’
Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans urged to cheer on their favourites. For Team Megaslam there is 6ft5 Italian Massimo, a former Megaslam champion, the returning Deano (Dean Allmark) who hasn’t performed in the island since 2009,talented underdog Derek, high flying aerial assassin Robbie X and hometown hero Marcus Of Man.
Opposing them will be Team Nasty featuring Stixx, who has recently switched sides from Team Megaslam, globetrotting star Martin Kirby, Colt Miles and Megaslam champion Alexander Dean who will be flying in from Dublin.
After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.
Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling presents more than 300 live events each year around the British Isles.
The show starts at 6.15pm.
Tickets are available at villagaiety.com or call the Welcome Centre on 600555.
