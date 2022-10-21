Mini version of event made people feel ‘more involved’
+ 6
(View All)
Musical conductor Ian Clague
Subscribe newsletter
A mini Last Night of the Proms event was held at Braddan Church last week.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, it was decided that the event would not go ahead.
Due to lack of availability at the Gaiety Theatre this year, the event could not be rescheduled, so Braddan Church stepped in and decided to hold a minimised version.
Organisers were ‘thrilled’ that singer and 2022 Cleveland Medal winner, Paul Costain, agreed to join them for the evening as a guest soloist.
Wendy McDowell accompanied him on the piano.
Although shorter than the traditional annual Proms, the evening featured a selection of pieces by both the band and Paul Costain, an interval for refreshments and all the Proms favourites as Paul led the singing of Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory, and Rule Britannia.
Vicar Daniel Richards described the atmosphere as ‘electric’.
He said: ‘It was amazing. Manx Concert Brass play here every month anyway, so when it was cancelled they asked if they could make their October performance a mini version of the event.
‘We jumped at the chance, and what was lovely about it is it brought in lots of people who wouldn’t normally come to the church.’
He added: ‘Obviously because it was in the church there were fantastic acoustics and good atmosphere.
‘People loved the event being there as, since it was a smaller venue, they felt more involved.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |