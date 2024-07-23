The Grove Museum in Ramsey is set to offer a temporary display featuring 20 unique doll houses.
The exhibition is set to offer an insight into the ‘Magical Worlds in Miniature’, and have been selected from a private collection owned by Ramsey’s ‘Doll House Doctor’ Jo Simpkiss.
Magical Worlds in Miniature features a new generation of British dollhouses, handmade as toys by companies such as ‘Lines Brothers Limited’ under the ‘Tri-ang’ trademark.
A spokesperson from the Grove Museum said: ‘Lines Brothers were well known for their large range of doll houses, all of which reflected popular taste in domestic architecture and interiors. In contrast, the Grove doll houses were Victorian pieces, existing as toys with an instructional purpose.
‘From Victorian townhouses to country cottages, the wealth of detail and outstanding level of craftsmanship involved in the creation of each miniature home is sure to delight visitors of all ages.
‘Originating in early 16th century Northern Europe, doll houses, or “cabinet houses”, were not originally intended for play, but rather as a display of education and wealth.
‘They told a powerful story of taste, class and social values, exhibited on the shrunken stage of a domestic home. Later they existed as tools for instruction with the purpose of teaching a young girl how to run a household, often taught by their mother.
‘Girls learned the contents of the house, recreated domestic situations, practiced giving orders to cooks and servant dolls, and learned the importance of being the lady of the household.
‘Upstairs/downstairs separation was crucial - these miniature worlds weren’t just children’s playthings, or objects for the diversion of visiting ladies, they were a way of illustrating domestic life in a now bygone era.’
Doll houses intended for children to play with were introduced in the 19th century, although it wasn’t until the 1930s that they began to be mass-produced for mainstream use by children.
These new-generation doll house ‘toys’ will be on display at the Grove Museum in Ramsey from July 27 until August 14, open Saturday to Wednesday from midday to 4pm.
Standard admission charges of £9 apply, but entry is free for children under-18. Donations are also welcome to Manx National Heritage.