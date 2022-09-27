Subscribe newsletter
Ramsey’s TT music event, Sprintfest, will go ahead in Market Square again next year, and will once again be held over four nights, Saturday to Tuesday, instead of Thursday to Sunday, as it was this year.
The decision came following a review into the benefits or otherwise of the event to the town after some traders presented a letter to the town’s commissioners saying that, while it was a fantastic event, it resulted in lost trade due to road closures and parking restrictions.
Following the review, this week’s Ramsey Commissioners meeting agreed that the event should go ahead again in 2023, but that the commissioners would work with the Department of Infrastructure to ensure that the car park and roads closures would cause minimum disruption.
