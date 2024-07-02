A minister is set to give a fascinating talk on her time as a chaplain in a Liverpool prison.
The Island Spirituality Network (ISN) will welcome the Reverend Canon Katy Canty for its latest talk taking place later this month.
Her theme for the morning talk will be ‘Heartbreak, Hope and Holy Moments’ during which she will share her experiences and insights gleaned from her time as a prison chaplain.
Though currently working as the Dean for Sector Ministries in the Diocese of Liverpool, she spent several years in prison chaplaincy, having initially undertaken a placement when training for ministry.
Fearful in what was an unfamiliar and daunting environment, she found herself overwhelmed by compassion and had a deep sense of vocation to prison chaplaincy work, remaining at HMP Altcourse for another nine years.
Katy has written about those years in which she gives a raw and authentic account of prison life.
She said: ‘Our calling as chaplains is to listen, to sit where prisoners sit and allow them to tell us what they will.’
A spokeswoman for the ISN believes the talk will show how Katy’s experiences show the importance of compassion and forgiveness.
She said: ‘With a compassionate and humble approach, Katy has walked alongside those on the inside, listening to their experiences and sharing the most important realities of all – the depth of God’s love for each one and forgiveness and the possibility of transformation.
The talk will take place on Saturday, July 13, at St John’s Mill conference centre in St John’s, from 10am-1pm.
Anyone is welcome to attend. Entry is free but there is a suggested donation is £10 which is entirely voluntary.