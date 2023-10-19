Jerry ‘The Prez’ Carter hopes the event will give more musicians an opportunity to get up on stage and perform in public in a friendly environment.
‘We will be following the successful formula of the long established blues club and start with a short set by one or two of the local bands followed up by a jam session with various guest players taking part,’ Jerry said.
‘We are particularly keen to get some new people performing.
‘Many of the experienced players are teachers and this will be a great opportunity for their students to have a go in public and obtain some invaluable experience.’
The new jazz club follows on from the success of the Embassy Jazz Club, which was previously held at the Queen’s Hotel, in Douglas.
Jerry said jazz was increasingly popular in the island.
‘With the success of the Port Erin Jazz Festival and bringing more top artists over there has been a large increase in the popularity of jazz on the island with more people performing and more audiences,’ he said.
The launch night starts at 7.30pm with a set by Amore. They will be followed by Blue Vannin, who will play a short set of all-new numbers.
Guests already lined up to perform include drummer Ed Wilson and stalwart saxophonist Simon Williams.
The jazz club will meet on the first Thursday of the month from 7.30pm.
‘Everyone is welcome especially new bands or individuals who want to get the experience of gigging for the first time,’ Jerry said.
Admission is free.