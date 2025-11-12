Local theatre group Parker & Snell Company will stage the multi-award-winning comedy thriller The 39 Steps at the Gaiety Theatre later this month, promising audiences a fast-paced mix of suspense, romance, and comedy.
Running for three performances from Thursday November 27 to Saturday November 29 2025, the production is based on John Buchan’s 1915 novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1935 film.
Adapted for the stage by Patrick Barlow, the play has been celebrated worldwide for its inventive humour and quick-fire storytelling, featuring four actors performing more than 100 roles.
Carl Parker stars as Richard Hannay, an unsuspecting Englishman who becomes entangled in a dangerous web of espionage after a mysterious woman is murdered in his flat.
Lisa Kreisky portrays three of the play’s key female roles — a glamorous spy, a farmer’s wife, and the spirited Pamela.
Dave Shaw and Ben Hynes complete the cast, taking on a host of supporting characters in rapid succession.
The production is directed by Colin Snell, who described the play as ‘a welcome challenge’ requiring ‘absolute precision, impeccable timing, and creativity’.
‘Our cast has thrown themselves into the rehearsals, and the result is a joyous blend of Hitchcock’s cinematic tension and old-fashioned British comedy that will delight audience,’ he said.
First performed in London’s West End in 2006, The 39 Steps ran for over nine years and earned the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy before transferring to Broadway, where it won two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award.
Parker & Snell Company has previously staged acclaimed productions including Les Misérables – The Drama, Shirley Valentine, and Bouncers. Their latest offering continues the company’s tradition of bringing high-quality theatre to Manx audiences.
Tickets, priced at £22, are available from the Villa Gaiety box office on 600555 or online by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/the-39-steps/