Bushy’s TT Village has been beating to the tune of live music since it opened its doors to customers on Thursday.
Singer-songwriter Mae Challis – as a last-minute replacement for Drop Kick The Fish – had the honour of opening the Orsted stage in the Villa Marina Gardens.
Buncha Skankers closed the opening night by getting the crowd dancing to feel-good Ska tunes.
And it will be them that closes the final night of live music on Saturday.
Looney & The Vikings had the packed crowd dancing along as the final band on stage on Friday night.
They took to Facebook after the set to thank the audience: ‘You were incredible, what a night, thank you.’
The line up of island acts has also included The Getaways, Maldune, Harvey Mushman, Parallel Lines and Barefoot Revolution.
Live music continues each night until Saturday.