New Release of the Week: Cymande - Renascence
A true return to form and jewel in the crown of their iconic discography, Renascence picks up where their 1974 album Promised Heights left off – a spiritual and sonic follow-up, bringing a fresh modern edge to their iconic sound, which remains foundational to early hip-hop and funk scenes in the United States and UK.
Renascence tells the story of a band that never fully got its due back in the day, but are back to take the crown by remaining true to themselves – politically aware, and spiritually positive.
Listening to the tracks which have come out ahead of the album’s release, it’s like they’ve never been away: their unique blend of funk, soul, reggae and jazz is as beautiful and downright brilliant as ever.
Sound Pick: Steely Dan - Katy Lied
Katy Lied, Steely Dan's fourth studio album, originally released in 1975 by ABC Records, was certified gold-selling and peaked at No. 13 on the US charts.
The album was notable for Becker and Fagen being initially unhappy with the album's sound quality, owing to an equipment malfunction with the then new dbx noise reduction system.
Working with engineers at dbx, the sound was corrected and the album ultimately became successful, but Fagen and Becker still refused to listen to the completed version.
Katy Lied also marks the first appearance of singer Michael McDonald on a Steely Dan album. Best known for his soulful voice as a member of the Doobie Brothers, McDonald is a five-time Grammy winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Doobie Brothers in 2020.