New Release of the Week: Pigs x7 - Death Hilarious
The fifth album from Newcastle’s riff wizards Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs is defined by calculated aggression and self-lacerating lyrics.
Its startling bonuses include playful synth work and the appearance of a hip-hop giant. With its title juxtaposing absurdity and seriousness, this is Death Hilarious.
Whereas 2023’s ‘Land Of Sleeper’ was conceived as an immersive headphones experience, this time Pigs strove for something more directly hostile.
After so many gigs over the last couple of years, the band felt well-prepared to give listeners at home the kind of pummelling their audiences receive.
Death Hilarious does pack some surprises, particularly the track ‘Glib Tongued’, which has guest bars by El-P from Run The Jewels.
When bassist John-Michael Hedley unwittingly wrote what his bandmates considered their equivalent of a hip-hop number, Pigs set their sights high and secured a blistering contribution from one of the world’s greatest rappers.
Sound Pick: Black Country, New Road - Forever Howlong
Black Country, New Road return with Forever Howlong, their first studio album since 2022’s seminal ‘Ants From Up There’ earned the band their second top five UK album in just 12 months following their Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut ‘For the First Time’.
The highly anticipated new album follows 2023’s Live at Bush Hall, with the legendary James Ford (Fontaines D.C, The Last Dinner Party, Beth Gibbons) taking the helm as producer.
Following the departure of original vocalist Isaac Wood for mental health reasons just before the release of Ants From Up Here in early 2022, vocal duties are now shared among Tyler Hyde, Georgia Ellery, and May Kershaw, which we’ll hear on record for the first time here.
Forever Howlong therefore represents an interesting new start for the band.