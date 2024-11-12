New Release of the Week: Warmduscher - Too Cold To Hold
‘Too Cold To Hold’ is undoubtedly Warmduscher’s best and most ambitious album to date.
Taking on board the repetitive and polyrhythmic grooves of gqom (an alluring South African take on house music), adding in a dash of hip hop flavours and even jazz, and then harnessing that to their punk-funk, disco pogo - it’s a spellbinding mix.
The album is produced by the band’s Ben Romans-Hopcraft alongside Jamie Neville. ‘Too Cold To Hold’ sees the band stretch out, open up and produce their most dazzlingly eclectic and honest album to date.
One of the many aces in Too Cold To Hold is that not only does it give people what they want, it also provides what they need.
Guests include Irvine Welsh, Lianne La Havas, Janet Planet, Jeshi and CouCou Chloe.
Sound Pick: MF Doom - Mm..Food (20th Anniversary Edition)
Originally released in 2004, MF Doom's ‘MM..Food’ is hailed as a classic hip-hop album full of inventive production, brilliant wordplay, and unique themes.
Celebrated for its seamless blend of humour, wit and social commentary, the album paints a bitterly comedic portrait of a life tainted by vice, violence and jealousy.
Throughout ‘MM..Food’, Doom embeds complex ideas within seemingly simple narratives.
Album opener ‘Beef Rapp’ is a multi-pronged metaphor reminding listeners of the dangers involved in the glorification of conflict, especially within the rap game, while the popular ‘Rapp Snitch Knishes’ critiques the self-incrimination and contradictory behaviour of some rappers.
Overall, MM..Food is both a social commentary and a piece of social satire, showcasing MF Doom’s ability to blend serious themes with his unique, playful lyrical style.