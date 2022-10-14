Musical flies flag for Ramsey

By Jackie Darbyshire  
Friday 21st October 2022 2:00 pm
Cloideryn Northern Theatre’s cast of Star of India with Dr Ray Ashley, president of the Maritime Museum of San Diego California and Mrs Ashley and 13 other delegates who flew over to see the show and make presentations to the theatre group. Also pictured is the Manx flag that had been flying on the ship, which was given to Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who passed it into the care of Ramsey Commissioners chairman Ffinlo Williams (Cloideryn's cast of Star of India with Dr Ray Ashley, president of the Maritime Museum of San Diego California and Mrs Ashley an )

A delegation from the Maritime Museum of San Diego were among the special guests for Cloideryn Northern Theatre’s musical, Star of India.

The Ramsey-built ship, launched as Euterpe in 1863, is a key attraction at the museum.

President of the California museum Dr Ray Ashley, his wife and 13 representatives travelled to the island specially for the first weekend of shows. Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer were also among the special guests.

A Manx flag that had been flying on the ship was presented to the Lieutenant Governor, who passed it into the care of Ramsey Commissioners chairman Ffinlo Williams. The musical was written by Cloideryn founder and director Heather Ruffino and Marilyn Cannell. Heather said last weekend’s shows were all played to full houses.

A second weekend of shows at St Paul’s Hall, Ramsey, take place tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at 7.30pm with a 2pm matinee on Saturday. Get tickets from Bridge Bookshop in Ramsey or pay on the door.

