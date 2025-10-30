Fitness enthusiasts are preparing for Hyrox of Mann, a community-organised event taking place at the National Sports Centre (NSC) this Saturday between 12pm and 6pm.
Inspired by the global Hyrox fitness race format, the event combines running with functional workout stations such as sled pulls and burpees. Although it mirrors the style of official Hyrox competitions, Hyrox of Mann has no formal affiliation with the brand.
A government spokesperson said: ‘It would be great to see an official Hyrox event take place on the Island, but this is on a much smaller scale for now, designed for NSC members to experience a Hyrox-style event, test their fitness levels and measure their progress.’
‘While applications for competitors have now closed, spectators and supporters are very welcome to come along on the day to cheer everyone on. The team have received more than 40 competitor entries and have over 20 volunteers onboard, so it should be very busy with a great atmosphere.’
The NSC introduced Hyrox-style sessions earlier this year, which quickly gained popularity among the Island’s fitness community. Building on that interest, organisers developed Hyrox of Mann as a way to bring the challenge to a wider audience.
Event coordinator Tom Howard said: ‘Our main purpose with all of our Hyrox sessions is to make them as inclusive as possible, and this event is no different.
‘We are hosting two events during the day. Firstly, our Sprint event gives individuals the chance to experience the Hyrox challenge, completing 500m runs between each workout station.
‘Secondly, for those who want the full challenge, a traditional Hyrox setup will give people the opportunity to test their fitness. All workout stations will take place indoors in the main sports hall, with the runs held outside where possible. Should the weather turn, the running will be moved indoors.’