A group of trainee police constables will undertake a 40-mile group kayak challenge on Saturday (November 1) in Ramsey to raise funds for the RNLI Isle of Man.
Starting at 8am, pairs of trainees will take turns on the water until the 40-mile target is reached, with the distance reflecting the 40 emergency call-outs attended by the RNLI in the Isle of Man throughout 2024.
The RNLI, a volunteer-led charity founded over 200 years ago by Manx resident Sir William Hillary, operates five lifeboat stations across the island.
For more information and to make a donation, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/iom-traineeconstables-rnli